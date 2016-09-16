Durham police ask for help on anniversary of Dwight Grayer’s death

The city’s CrimeStoppers operation has posted a $2,000 reward that police hope will pry loose information about who killed a former N.C. Central University student who was shot one night in January 2015 and held onto life for seven months before he died last Sept. 17.
Dwight “DJ” Dewayne Grayer of Fayetteville was 20 when officers found him wounded in his burgundy Chevrolet Impala on Horton Street a little after 6 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Investigators were able to determine that a gray Hyundai Elantra had been parked in a lot at Horton Road and North Duke Street when Grayer stopped his car at the traffic light there.
The Hyundai pulled into the street and alongside Grayer’s car on its driver side, and the passenger in the Hyundai fired several shots, police said. The Hyundai turned north onto North Duke Street and fled.
Since then, police have been unable to unearth anything to lead them to the suspects.
They were told that a black man drove the Hyundai and that the shooter in the front passenger seat was black, too. They have not issued any other description.
A passenger in Grayer’s car escaped injury.
Police want to get new leads so they can move on the case, they said this week as the anniversary of Grayer’s death approached. They ask anyone with information to call Cpl. M.E. Richards at 919-560-4440, ext. 29320, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
The CrimeStoppers program pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and people who supply the information are given a coded identity and never have to give their names.
CrimeStoppers rewards are usually determined based on the case and the information given, but in unusual cases like Drayer’s killing, the reward is specified in advance in hopes of encouraging people to help.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
