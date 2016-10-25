Shots reported fired in Johnston County car chase

Shots were fired in Johnston County early Tuesday during what apparently was a sheriff’s deputy’s chase of a car suspected of being involved in robberies, officials said.
Details were not immediately available, including whether anyone was wounded. Officials were collecting information.
The chase reportedly began after a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic check and the driver fled instead of pulling over.
Other law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.
The car was suspected of being involved in armed robberies in the county, one official said, but it was not clear when those happened.
