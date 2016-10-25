Crime

October 25, 2016 7:13 AM

Shots reported fired in Johnston County car chase

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

SMITHFIELD

Shots were fired in Johnston County early Tuesday during what apparently was a sheriff’s deputy’s chase of a car suspected of being involved in robberies, officials said.

Details were not immediately available, including whether anyone was wounded. Officials were collecting information.

The chase reportedly began after a deputy tried to stop a car for a traffic check and the driver fled instead of pulling over.

Other law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.

The car was suspected of being involved in armed robberies in the county, one official said, but it was not clear when those happened.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

How Charlotte investigators tracked 31 looters and vandals

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos