Durham cops identify man, 34, killed by officer in McDougald Terrace

Police Wednesday identified the man killed by a police officer in the McDougald Terrace housing project Tuesday as Frank Nathaniel Clark, 34.
A statement said Clark lived in Durham, though not in the McDougald apartments.
Police also identified the three officers involved, but they did not say which one fired the shot that killed Clark.
Officer M.D. Southerland was hurt during a struggle with Clark and was treated at Duke University Hospital for a leg injury and released.
The others were Master Officer C.S. Barkley and Officer C.Q. Goss.
The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. near Wabash and Dayton streets while the three officers were talking to Clark about previous violent incidents in the area, police said.
The three were wearing uniforms and had been canvassing the project for information, Chief C.J. Davis said Tuesday.
Goss, Barkley and Southerland were speaking to Clark, then began to struggle with him, according to what Davis called preliminary information. The officers reported that they heard a gunshot and one of the officers fired his gun.
A gun that did not belong to police was found next to the man’s body, Davis said. None of the officers was hit by gunfire.
Tuesday’s shooting was the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham since 2013. It came less than 24 hours after the Durham City Council approved the purchase of police body cameras, with one council member saying the city would regret not having them if there were another officer-involved shooting.
A 2006 News & Observer story reported that Barkley was accused by a Durham woman of using excessive force when he used a flashlight to break up a fight between two girls outside Jordan High School on the night of Dec. 14.
Capricia Crennell, who was 15 at the time, suffered a skull fracture from the incident. Barley was working an off-duty assignment for a basketball game at the school.
A 2015 story reported that the police department’s Internal Affairs office had sustained a claim that Southerland, who was listed as being an investigator at the time, had used excessive force by using a Taser stun gun on a teenage boy while working with other officers to break up a family quarrel on June 19.
An attorney familiar with that incident said Barkley also was involved.
Violent crime surge
Tuesday, the three officers were investigating recent violent crimes and doing a neighborhood canvass in police District 4, where Davis said robberies and violent crime have increased at least 20 percent in the last three months. District 4 covers the city south and east of downtown.
Police flooded the area after the shooting with help from sheriff’s deputies and state troopers.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which is standard in shootings involving police officers. Goss, Barkley and Soputherland have been placed on administrative leave – also standard procedure.
The officers were members of the Violent Incident Response Team, which focuses on “gathering intelligence and following up on violent-crime incidents,” according to a Police Department statement.
“The Police Department’s approach has been to gather intelligence through various non-confrontational types of conversations and communication, neighborhood canvassing, so that we can identify specific individuals that have been responsible for some of the violent crime, drive-by shootings, gang activity that we have seen in that community,” Davis said.
After the shooting, the police reached out to local ministers to help encourage dialogue, Davis said, as well as Anthony Scott, the director of the Durham Housing Authority, which operates McDougald Terrace.
No dash camera footage caught the incident, but the Police Department is asking any individuals with video to share the information.
After the shooting, a community coalition called Fostering Alternative Drug Enforcement (FADE) released a statement saying “community policing killed this young man.”
The Police Department was in the neighborhood “not because anyone had called them to be,” but because they decided to put this neighborhood under surveillance, the statement said.
“They stopped this young black man because he was walking around his neighborhood, not because he was breaking any law,” the statement said. “Now this father, brother, uncle and son, this man who was loved, is dead.”
Body camera debate The City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to pay $1.4 million for 530 body cameras for officers, which they will start testing in December and distributing to patrol officers in January.
