Wake County teacher accused of having sex with student at prior job

A Wake County teacher is facing felony criminal charges that he had a sex with a high school student when he worked in the Henderson County Public Schools system.
Devon Ross Lategan, 29, of 129 Warm Wood Lane in Apex was charged Wednesday by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office with one felony count of sexual activity with a student. Investigators say the charge came after allegations Lategan had sexual contact in June with a 17-year-old female West Henderson High School student.
Lategan was teaching at West Henderson High last school year. Authorities said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.
Lategan posted a $50,000 secured bond and was released from the Wake County jail.
Lategan teaches science at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh. Wake County school officials were not immediately able Friday to provide Lategan’s current job status. Typically, school employees who are arrested on criminal charges are suspended with pay while the matter is investigated.
This is the second time in a month that a Wake County teacher has been arrested on charges involving his previous teaching position. In October, Sanderson High School music teacher Timothy Allen Bennett was charged with having sex with a 17-year-old male student at South Lenoir High School when he worked there.
Wake has 10,225 teachers.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
