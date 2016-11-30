Police officer hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh

A police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a shooting at a condominium complex near Lake Johnson on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting took place about 2:45 p.m. at 1230 University Court in the Lake Park Condominiums, off Lake Dam Road south of Avent Ferry Road. The officer and a person police described as a suspect were taken to WakeMed.
No other details were immediately available.
Philip Palmer, who lives in an apartment in an adjoining complex, said the door to his screened porch was open, allowing him to clearly hear the gunshots.
“It sounded rapid fire. It was multiple shots,” said Palmer, 26. “It was fast.”
Palmer said he soon heard a lot of “upset voices” that sounded like they were coming from outside the condos at Lake Park.
“Eventually we heard people saying ‘Wake up,’” he said. “A group of people all frantically trying to get someone to wake up.”
