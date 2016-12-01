Raleigh police: Officer hit by bullet was shot by another officer

A police officer who was shot while responding to a break-in call at an apartment Wednesday afternoon was hit by a round fired by another Raleigh police officer, according to the police department.
Police say the suspect in the break-in, Chijioke Kennedy Madueke, was also hit by gunfire and remains hospitalized at WakeMed. Police say Madueke, 28, was armed with a knife during the encounter with police.
The officer who was shot, C.N. Chandler, was treated and released from WakeMed, according to the department. He and two other officers – R.D. VanHouten and T.A. Duford – have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation. It’s not clear what role the other officers played in the incident or which one fired the shot that hit Chandler.
The shooting took place about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1230 University Court in the Lake Park Condominiums, off Lake Dam Road south of Avent Ferry Road. An emergency dispatcher told officers that the person who reported the break-in said he had been told that a tenant he had evicted that morning had returned to the apartment and broken in, according to a recording of the police radio traffic released Thursday.
Resident Dylan Bounds, 23, was sitting in his apartment in another building when he heard two or three police cars pull up and he went out onto his balcony. Within five minutes, several more police cars arrived, and Bounds said he saw a police officer run out “bent over, breathing heavy.” He said the officer took off his shirt and vest, and “you could see a little red spot.”
A short time later, paramedics brought someone else out on a stretcher, he said.
Raleigh police notified the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting. The SBI will submit its findings to the Wake County District Attorney.
The Raleigh Police Department will provide a public report on the shooting to the city manager within five business days. Mayor Nancy McFarlane said that report would be the appropriate time and means to answer the “many questions related to the shooting.”
“I do ask the public to join me in wishing all those involved a speedy recovery,” McFarlane said in a statement. “And I would echo what we’ve heard recently in our Community Conversations: As a community we need to support each other in difficult times and not make assumptions or rush to judgment. We are able to face adversity when we stand together as a community.”
