No one hurt after shooting, standoff with police in Apex

No one was injured after a shooting and standoff Wednesday afternoon between police and a man in a house off N.C. 55.
Police say the incident began with a domestic dispute between 30-year-old Cameron Gilbert of Apex and a woman in the home on Walden Glade Run in the Walnut Creek subdivision. There had been six people at the home when Gilbert arrived, according to arrest warrants.
All but one, a woman, were able to leave safely by the time police arrived, said Apex police Capt. Blair Myhand. Gilbert did not live at the home.
At least one gunshot was fired from the home once police arrived, perhaps toward police officers, Myhand said.
Police were called to the home about 12:15 p.m. in reference to a “domestic incident” involving Gilbert and a woman in the home after someone reported hearing gunshots, Myhand said.
Myhand said the woman inside the house with Gilbert was not intentionally kept hostage.
“She was hiding in a bathroom, and once he found that out, he let her out of the house,” Myhand said. “We then set up a containment area around the house and started negotiations.”
After those negotiations concluded, Gilbert was arrested shortly after 2 p.m., Myhand said, and was taken to WakeMed for a psychiatric evaluation. He was charged with five felony counts of second-degree kidnapping and discharging a firearm inside town limits.
Officers in tactical gear and an armored truck could be seen at the intersection of Walden Creek Drive and Walden Glade Run. Police blocked access to portions of Walden Creek Drive for about two hours.
Dawn Hill, who was in the neighborhood to eat lunch with her mother, said she had just gotten out of her car in front of her mother’s house when she heard screaming and saw several people running toward her from the home on Walden Glen Run. The family, except for the woman who had hidden in the bathroom, then took shelter in her mother’s home, where they described to Hill and her family what had happened.
Hill said she understood that the family who lived at the home had two college-aged daughters who had two friends staying with them when Gilbert arrived. Hill said she was told the woman who remained barricaded in the bathroom was one of those friends and that Gilbert had been dating one of the family’s daughters. The daughter had tried to break up with him in recent months, Hill said, but Gilbert had refused to leave her alone, and the family was contemplating whether to seek a restraining order.
“He apparently barged into the house with a shotgun and kept saying, ‘I told you, I told you, I just wanted to talk to you,’ ” Hill said. “They were screaming and scared, and the dad was trying to distract him so the girls could all run out of the house.”
Gargan: 919-460-2604; @hgargan
Comments