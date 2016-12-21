Crime

December 21, 2016 11:44 AM

Ex-security guard at East Chapel Hill HS arrested on student-sex charge

By Ron Gallagher

CHAPEL HILL

Chapel Hill police have charged a former East Chapel Hill High School security guard with committing a sex act with a student, a felony, earlier this month.

Randy Sam Bradford, 49, surrendered at the Orange County Jail in Hillsborough on Wednesday, police spokesman Lt. Joshua Mecimore said in a statement.

Bradford is charged with one felony count of engaging in a sexual act with a student, police said.

Mecimore said the student reported the incident to school officials, and they called police. It happened at the school, he said.

A magistrate said Bradford would have to post an unsecured $10,000 bond to be released.

