Inmate, accused of sex crimes, dies in the Harnett County jail

A Harnett County inmate awaiting trial on felony sex charges was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning.
Charles Robert Johnson, 53, was discovered unresponsive during Harnett County Detention Center cell checks at about 6:07 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office release. EMS units were summoned to treat Johnson at the detention center, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials did not observe any obvious signs that pointed to a cause of Johnson’s death, the release said.
The State Bureau of Investigation was notified of Johnson’s death and is now in charge of the investigation, the release said. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
Johnson had been confined to the jail since Aug. 16, and was awaiting a Jan. 24 trial on several felony sex charges involving possession of child pornography and a statutory sexual offense with a child.
