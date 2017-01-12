Store owner, prison guard charged in Raleigh heroin, marijuana arrests

Police on Wednesday arrested a man who they said was selling heroin and marijuana from a clothing store on Capital Boulevard, and they also arrested a Central Prison guard at his home on a felony drug charge.
Troy Terrell Howard, 34, of 5513 Wedgegate Drive, in northeast Raleigh, was arrested after police stopped him on Capital Boulevard about 6:30 p.m., records showed.
Police said they seized 41 grams of heroin and about 2.8 pounds of marijuana.
In an arrest warrant charging him with heroin trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to sell it, police said he had been dealing the drugs from the store at Suite 105 at 3031 Capital Blvd. A search lists that as the address of Exclusives Three Clothing.
At the same, the records showed, drug-squad officers went to the Wedgegate Drive house in northeast Raleigh and arrested Jennifer Joyce-Nicole Miller, 31.
Miller, whose home address was listed 3341 Wills Grove Lane, is a correctional officer at Central Prison in Raleigh, state officials said.
Howard was also charged with maintaining the store as a place to keep and sell drugs, giving police false identification with another name, and illegally having a semiautomatic pistol because he was convicted of a felony in New Jersey in 2002.
Felons cannot have firearms.
Miller was charged with maintaining a place to keep and sell drugs, but an arrest warrant did not specify whether that was the Wedgegate house or somewhere else.
Miller was released on bail.
Howard was held in lieu of $1,050,000 bail.
Both were to make first court appearances Thursday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
