SWAT team converges on Cameron Village after break-in reported

RALEIGH At least 10 police cars and a SWAT team converged on Cameron Village Thursday night after a break-in was reported at a business in the shopping center.
The break-in was reported in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue, which houses Cheshire Cat Antique Gallery and other businesses such as GoodBerry’s Frozen Custard and the Flying Biscuit, said police spokesman Jim Sughrue. The SWAT team was called in to clear the building and make sure no suspects remained inside. Police on the scene said the break-in happened at Cheshire Cat Gallery.
The call came in at 7:42 p.m., Sughrue said.
Police have detained a man in connection with the break-in, but no charges have been filed, he said. Police on the scene said they caught a man on the roof and were searching for other suspects.
Detectives are still investigating the incident and transported the man to a police facility for follow-up work, he said. If charged, he will be transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
Bridget Jadwick, owner of the Cheshire Cat Gallery, said this is the fourth night someone has tried to break into her business since last weekend – once on Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and again on Thursday.
She said that jewelry and Samurai swords had been stolen and a hole was torn in the wall by the front door. She said her security system alerted her to the break-in.
Two Periscope live-stream videos posted to Twitter Thursday night showed what appeared to be SWAT and Raleigh police officers at Cameron Village.
Twitter user @DannyNolls posted two Periscope live-stream videos, one at about 8:20 p.m. and another at 8:40 p.m., filming from his car outside the stores.
