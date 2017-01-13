Did the dog eat your notes, officer? No, but this suspect did

A man being arrested for robbing a woman while threatening her with a stun gun was less than cooperative, police said. They charged him with eating the arresting officer's notes about what had happened.
Montez Daquan Bascombe, 24, was charged Thursday with robbery with a dangerous weapon, a felony. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, however, and those say he ran away from Officer J.C. Santana and gobbled the paperwork once Santana caught up with him.
Bascombe “unlawfully and willfully did resist, delay and obstruct” Santana “by eating my hand-written notes and Miranda form,” the arrest paperwork says.
The form is used to show that a suspect under arrest has been told of his rights.
In the robbery, police said, Bascombe threatened a woman with a stun gun and took her hand bag that had two cell phones, a diamond ring, money, credit cards and a stethoscope. Altogether, those were worth about $4,000, an arrest warrant states.
The theft happened outside a Food Lion grocery store about mile from where Bascombe was arrested on Cooper Road following a foot chase, police reported.
Bascombe also was charged with failing to make past court appearances when he was supposed to and was held in lieu of $202,000 bail.
