Miami man scheduled to board flight at RDU reported missing

A 39-year-old Miami man who spent a week visiting friends in Henderson has been reported missing by family members who are offering a reward for information that will help find him.
Hasiel Gonzalez was last heard from on Sunday afternoon, one day before he was scheduled to board an American Airlines flight out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday for home.
The missing man’s family filed a missing person’s report with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office after he did not check in for the 6:15 p.m. flight. One day after filing the missing person’s report, his sister, Maday Gonzalez, who lives in Houston, announced Tuesday that the family is offering a $10,000 reward “for solid information leading to his whereabouts.”
Though the Vance County sheriff’s office is conducting a formal investigation, Maday Gonzalez on Tuesday contacted the CUE Center for Missing Persons. She is also hoping to persuade Vance County churches to form search parties to help find her brother.
The Vance County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
“It just makes it difficult,” she said about being hundreds of miles away while trying to find him.
Maday Gonzalez said her brother, who turned 39 Tuesday, is the father of an 18-year-old daughter and the owner of a mobile car wash. Maday Gonzalez said her brother was last heard from Sunday at 4 p.m. when he spoke to his girlfriend.
“Everything was fine up until that point,” she said. “Then his phone went dead. From that point on we haven’t heard anything.”
Maday Gonzalez would not disclose the address of her brother’s friends in Henderson. She said she had spoken with them and they, too, have not seen her brother since Sunday afternoon.
“It’s extremely unlike him to not be in contact with his family everyday,” she said about her brother.
Hasiel Gonzalez is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is Hispanic and has a medium build, brown eyes and short black hair. He has a gold front tooth and tattoos on his chest, stomach, back, arms and legs.
Family members are urging anyone with information about Hasiel Gonzalez’s whereabouts to call 713-817-8709 or the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at 252-738-2200.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments