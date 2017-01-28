Crime

January 28, 2017 6:09 AM

1 killed, 2 injured in Durham shooting

From Staff Reports

DURHAM

Police found one man dead and a man and woman seriously wounded with gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting report at 2:15 a.m., according to a police department statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

