Wake County deputies stop Georgia man’s car, charge cocaine trafficking

Wake County sheriff's deputies stopped a Georgia man's car Thursday and then charged him with cocaine trafficking and having a concealed handgun.
Arrest records stated that the man was identified as Jose De Jesus Garcia, 39, of Norcross, Ga., based on an identity card issued by a Mexican consulate. The man had no state issued identification, officials said.
Garcia was charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, one saying he had the drug and the other saying he was transporting it in the 2006 Kia Sportage that deputies stopped at Interstate 540 and U.S. 64.
The charges said only that Garcia had at least 400 grams of cocaine, which is the minimum amount for the highest level of trafficking, a Class D felony that carries a prison term of 175 to 220 months and a $250,000 fine for a conviction. Officials did not disclose the amount they seized.
Garcia also was charged with using the Kia to keep and sell cocaine and with having a concealed .38 Special snub-nosed revolver and extra ammunition.
A magistrate set Garcia’s bail at $1 million and said he would have to show “positive proof of identity” before being released.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials issued a notice saying they want to take Garcia into custody and asking Wake County to hold Garcia for 48 hours after he otherwise would be released.
