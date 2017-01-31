Peepholes found in men’s bathrooms at I-40 rest stations

North Carolina Department of Transportation employees found peepholes drilled into men’s bathrooms at rest stations along Interstate 40 in Johnston County.
DOT employees reported the holes to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell said.
The holes were in men’s bathrooms inside two rest stations on both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-40 at mile marker 324 near Benson, Caldwell said. No damage or peepholes were found in the women’s bathrooms.
An investigation is ongoing.
