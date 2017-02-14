One dead another injured in shooting at Durham gas station Tuesday morning

A convenience store employee is dead and another person was injured after being shot Tuesday during an apparent robbery at a Durham gas station, Police said.
The Durham Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred at the Family Fare convenience store at 2918 Guess Road north of Interstate 85, department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at the business at about 7 a.m., and discovered the employees upon arrival.
The employee that was fatally wounded was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died a short time later, Michael said. A second person was taken to Duke Regional Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The incident appears to have been an attempted robbery, Michael said. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances at this time.
Officials have not yet released the name of the man that was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
