Police say one dead in officer-involved shooting in Durham

The Durham Police Department has confirmed reports Wednesday that one person was dead in an officer-involved shooting in Durham.
Television station ABC 11 reported that police said the person shot had died.
The incident was reported in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive off East Club Boulevard at about 2:30, ABC 11 reported. The area is near a Durham Housing Authority development.
Calls to the Durham Police Department’s public information officer requesting additional information have not yet been returned.
