Cary man threatened violence against ‘non-Muslims,’ federal prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors have charged a Cary man with making online threats to “non-Muslims” and say a subsequent search of his apartment turned up an assault rifle and hundreds of bullets.
Garrett Grimsley, 27, is charged with “transmitting a threat in interstate commerce to injure the person of another,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Grimsley made an initial appearance Tuesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers.
According to the criminal complaint, Grimsley is said to have posted an online message on Feb. 19 that said “don’t go to Cary tomorrow.”
In a later private message conversation sent to a cooperating witness, prosecutors say, Grimsley told the person that he was fed up with the “kuffar,” a derogatory Arabic term for “unbelievers.”
“For too long the kuffar [non-Muslims] have spit in our faces and trampled our rights. This cannot continue,” a message released by the attorney’s office said. “I cannot speak of anything. Say your dua [prayers], sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning . . .”
Law enforcement officers traced the messages to Grimsley’s apartment in Cary, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found an AK-47 assault rifle, four 30-round magazines and about 340 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition.
The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cary Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. If convicted, Grimsley faces up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
