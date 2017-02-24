Man charged with selling phony Duke-UNC basketball tickets

A Durham man has been charged with trying to sell counterfeit tickets to Duke’s game at North Carolina on March 4, and police are trying to determine if he sold more.
Adam Sanchez, 25, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and criminal use of counterfeit trademark, both felonies.
Carrboro police say one of their investigators noticed a suspicious post on Craigslist and contacted the seller. When they met, the investigator determined that the tickets were counterfeit, and Sanchez was arrested.
Police are trying to determine if anyone had purchased bogus tickets from Sanchez before his arrest.
Earlier this week, UNC athletic officials warned fans to be on the lookout for fake tickets to the last two men’s home basketball home games – Wednesday against Louisville and the Duke game next weekend.
The warning came after another man, Andrew Frank Arvai, 24, was charged with selling phony tickets to the Feb. 9 UNC-Duke game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Arvai placed an ad on Craigslist for the tickets and set up a meeting with a broker from stubhub.com, who had accused him of selling phony tickets in the past.
Durham police charged Arvai, a native of Fort Myers, Fla., with four counts of scalping tickets, four counts of counterfeiting a trademark and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
