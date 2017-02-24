Man charged with selling phony Duke-UNC basketball tickets

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts Pause

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years

0:30 Artist Mike Phillips Jr. can change the color of your shoes

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu

3:31 Wake announces 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC