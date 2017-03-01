UNC Wilmington lecturer claims he was racially profiled by campus police

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter Pause

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

2:47 Survivor of attack that killed her parents testifies

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing

2:28 Man charged in murders of 3 students in Chapel Hill makes court appearance

1:59 Anti-Klan rally on Moore Square

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth

2:07 Mike Peterson's son talks about the 15 years since his father's first trial

10:18 A knock, a struggle, a death