Wake jury considers whether Nathan Holden should die for murdering his in-laws

A Wake County jury has begun deliberations to determine whether Nathan Holden should receive the death penalty for killing his in-laws in 2014.
The jury that convicted Holden of two counts of first-degree murder on Monday will now consider more than 30 mitigating factors that could allow him to spend the rest of his life in prison.
But one aggravating circumstance could tilt the decision toward capital punishment: Jurors must decide whether when Holden killed his mother-in-law, Angelia Taylor, with a single gunshot to her heart, did he then embark on a course of conduct that included other acts of violence the day of the murders?
Prosecutors think Holden did when, after killing Angelia Taylor, he then shot her husband, Sylvester, four times at their Wendell home and tried to kill his former wife LaTonya Holden, who was hiding in a closet with their children.
Prosecutors noted that after those crimes, Holden also fired at deputies who tracked him down to a field behind his home in Wendell.
“He shot Angelia. He shot Sylvester. He shot LaTonya, then he beat her up,” assistant district attorney Jason Waller said to the jury during closing arguments Thursday. “Then he goes and drops his car off, gets a buddy to drop him at his house, to do what? Reload. That’s violence.”
Waller noted a defense witness testified that Holden was lying prone at the edge of a wooded area, praying while sheriff’s deputies approached him. Not so, the prosecutor said. Holden “was in a place where you ambush someone.” When the deputies got around a blind curve and approached Holden about 20 feet away, “he raised his right hand and fired.”
“It’s a continuous pattern of violence,” Waller said. “Someone firing from that distance has one intent, to inflict violence.”
But Holden’s defense attorneys asked the jury to take into account how he grew up: with teen parents who fought frequently in a household riddled by alcohol and crack cocaine abuse.
“Nate had been with LaTonya since middle school,” Jonathan Broun told the jury while pleading with them to spare Holden’s life. “LaTonya was the one that allowed him to get away from a violent and chaotic family. She provided him with normalcy and showed him what real love is... and now we know how the story of Nate Holden will end. You will now decide how it will end. Punish him with compassion.”
The mitigating factors the jury could consider include Holden’s medical, criminal and educational records, positive testimony about his character and mental health evaluations. The jury will also review other statutory factors including whether Holden was under the influence of an emotional or mental disturbance when he committed the crimes, or if there was an impairment that prohibited Holden from appreciating the criminality of his actions.
