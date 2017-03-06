Franklin County sheriff’s deputies charge teen with beheading murder

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies have charged a teenager with first-degree murder, after a headless body was found at a home northeast of Zebulon.
The teenager was at the home when deputies arrived, according to Terry Wright, chief deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lived at the home, was beheaded, Wright said late Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the teen or the person who was killed. Wright declined to comment when asked if they were related.
Deputies received a 911 call regarding a homicide at 90 Morgan Drive, off Carlyle Road, at about 12:47 p.m., Wright said.
