Franklin County sheriff’s deputies charge teen with beheading murder

2:47 Survivor of attack that killed her parents testifies Pause

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

4:31 AP Exclusive: Abuse allegations surface at Word of Faith Fellowship

1:10 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

2:04 Reactions to possible change in blue law

6:19 Roy Williams: 'A little more effort and a little more intelligence'

2:06 A small town finds recovering from hurricane flooding as tough as swimming upstream

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare