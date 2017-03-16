Chapel Hill man sentenced to life in prison for killing UNC professor

A jury Thursday morning found Troy Arrington guilty of first-degree murder in the death of UNC professor Feng Liu.
Arrington was accused of beating Liu with a rock on July 23, 2014. Liu died the next day.
The first-degree murder verdict was based on premeditation and deliberation.
Arrington, 30, of Chapel Hill, was sentenced to life without parole.
The jury also found him guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 128 months to 166 months in jail to begin after the conclusion of his life sentence.
The Superior Court jury had begun deliberations Wednesday afternoon.
A trial date for Derick Davis, 26, of Durham, who is also accused in the killing, has not been set.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636.
Comments