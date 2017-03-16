RDU police charge 2 with transporting 78 pounds of marijuana

Two Raleigh women were arrested at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday on charges of transporting 78.5 pounds of marijuana.
Airport police arrested Mechell Louise Wilson, 26, and Shante AAmirah Hicks, 29, at Terminal 2 about 11:30 a.m., according to arrest records.
Each was charged with one county of trafficking marijuana by transporting it.
It was unclear from the charges whether police found marijuana or if the charges were based on other evidence.
Attempts to get details from police were unsuccessful Thursday morning.
The charges did not disclose if the woman were arriving at the airport from somewhere, intended to fly out or were at the airport for another reason.
Each woman was held in lieu of $150,000 bail after their arrests.
