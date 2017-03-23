17-year-old female Durham murder suspect found in cell in apparent suicide

Uniece Glenae Fennell, 17, died in an apparent suicide early Thursday in the Durham County Detention Center, where she was being held on a 2016 murder charge, the sheriff's office said.
Detention officers found Fennell in her cell, and paramedics pronounced her dead shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Detectives were called about 3:30 a.m. to investigate how Fennell died, a statement said.
She was being held in lieu of $5 million bail on the murder charge in the July 10, 2016, shooting death of Andre Bond.
A grand jury last year indicted her on charges of firing a gun into occupied property and firing a gun as part of a pattern of gang activity.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments