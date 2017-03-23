Crime

March 23, 2017 7:46 AM

17-year-old female Durham murder suspect found in cell in apparent suicide

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

Uniece Glenae Fennell, 17, died in an apparent suicide early Thursday in the Durham County Detention Center, where she was being held on a 2016 murder charge, the sheriff's office said.

Detention officers found Fennell in her cell, and paramedics pronounced her dead shortly afterward, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Detectives were called about 3:30 a.m. to investigate how Fennell died, a statement said.

She was being held in lieu of $5 million bail on the murder charge in the July 10, 2016, shooting death of Andre Bond.

A grand jury last year indicted her on charges of firing a gun into occupied property and firing a gun as part of a pattern of gang activity.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

St. Augustine student killed in Washington, DC while on spring break

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos