Ex-Wake clerk, DWI defendant accused of deleting charges in court computers

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter Pause

2:07 Mike Peterson's son talks about the 15 years since his father's first trial

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

1:35 Firefighter’s first-hand account of massive Raleigh fire

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning