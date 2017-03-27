Medical examiners confirm body found is that of Carolyn Sue Fox

Medical examiners have confirmed the body found buried behind a house on Turnipseed Road on March 22 is that of Carolyn Sue Fox, the 75-year-old woman who had been missing since last summer.
A Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman announced the identification Monday afternoon but said the cause of death remained unknown and that the investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff Donnie Harrison said forensic anthropologists were key in helping investigators locate Fox’s body, which was buried three feet deep in the woods near Fox’s home at 6524 Turnipseed Road.
The body, Harrison said, was actually on the adjacent property, at 6520 Turnipseed Road, owned by Fox’s son, 54-year-old Stephen Owen Schrader Jr.
Schrader has been held in the Wake County jail in lieu of $200,000 since being charged with abusing and taking money from his mother in October.
