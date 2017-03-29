Judge orders man to be a poster boy for domestic violence

A Guilford County District Court judge literally has made a man a poster boy for domestic violence, ordering him to stand in front of the county courthouse in High Point for seven days holding a sign as part of his punishment.
The judge, Mark Cummings, sentenced defendant Joshua Hill to hold the sign after Hill pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, The High Point Enterprise newspaper reports. Hill, who spent 45 days in jail before making the plea, was sentenced by Cummings to hold a 30-by-30-inch poster that reads “This is the Face of Domestic Abuse.”
Cummings has ordered three people, including Hill, to hold signs in front of the courthouse, the Enterprise reported. Those people were given a choice — hold a poster or get the maximum sentence allowed by law, Cummings said.
“The cross section of men I’ve sentenced to this is not race specific,” Cummings told The Enterprise. “There have been minority and majority members, which shows domestic violence doesn’t care what color you are. It doesn’t care about your socioeconomic background. It’s an epidemic that affects all of us.”
Cummings said he thinks the punishment could be effective for other crimes.
Hill was ordered to hold the poster starting this past Monday while standing in front of the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for seven days. Anyone who violated such an order would be in violation of their probation and could face jail time, Cummings said.
ICYMI in today's @HPEnterprise: A Guilford County judge is ordering DV offenders to hold signs in public https://t.co/bLmDeiah0z pic.twitter.com/eQ8BSG89XE— Natalie L. Stewart (@NatalieLStewart) March 28, 2017
Hill, who told Enterprise reporter Natalie Stewart that he did not assault a woman, chose to make a plea because he hoped it would lead to his release from jail. Unaware that he would be ordered to stand in front of the courthouse, Hill said he now would have preferred jail over the humiliation of holding the sign.
“This is belittling,” Hill told The Enterprise. “I was born and raised here, everybody knows me. People say, ‘I can’t believe they’re making you do this,’ and other people kind of shake their heads, look at me like I’m a bad person or ask me why I’m doing this.”
