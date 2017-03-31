SBI to investigate Wake County Register of Deeds office

The Wake County District Attorney and Wake County manager have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to open a probe of the Wake County Register of Deeds office after discovering a substantial amount of money missing.
Lorrin Freeman, the county’s top prosecutor, and Jim Hartmann, the county manager for nearly three years, announced the investigation in a joint news conference Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Register of Deeds Laura Riddick announced her resignation, a move that Freeman and Hartmann said was unrelated to the SBI investigation. They said Riddick was stepping down for health reasons.
Riddick has been elected to six consecutive terms as register of deeds, starting in 1996.
This was not the first time the SBI has been called in to investigate problems at the Wake Register of Deeds office.
In April 2015, a former employee of the office pleaded guilty in Wake County Superior Court to accessing Riddick’s work email without her consent. In that case, Nelish Kumar Ramesh Tailor of Apex pleaded guilty to setting up an auto-forward from her work account to a Yahoo account he accessed more than 1,000 times between December 2012 and November 2014.
The SBI charged Tailor in December 2014 with 13 counts of accessing government computers. He pleaded guilty to one count each of computer trespassing and obstructing an investigation, both misdemeanors.
Tailor, who was 39 at the time, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and 75 hours of community service. He also was fined.
Riddick, who has been at the helm of the register of deeds office since 1996, said at the time that she was troubled that one of the office’s computer system administrators not only had forwarded and read her email but also obstructed justice by secretly monitoring the criminal investigation.
As register of deeds, Riddick leads 40 employees, according to the county’s website. The office records legal documents and maps, issues marriage licenses and vital records certificates, certifies documents and administers notary public oaths.
Anne Blythe: 919-836-4948, @AnneBlythe1
