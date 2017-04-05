Crime

April 5, 2017 10:38 AM

Man raped woman at group home where he worked, Raleigh police charge

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

A 53-year-old man who police said worked at a group home was arrested Tuesday after he raped a 47-year-old woman who lives there, according to charges they filed.

Police accused Nnamdi Godson Nwankwo of Rolesville of second-degree forcible rape and sexual activity by a substitute parent. Both charges are felonies.

Records show that police arrested Nwankwo on Merrell Drive in Raleigh at about 10 a.m.. Police said the incident happened earlier yesterday.

Police did not identify the home where the woman lives.

