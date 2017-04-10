Clayton woman pleads guilty to embezzling $800,000 from 25 homeowner associations

Diana Kelly, a woman accused of embezzling more than $800,000 from 25 homeowner associations whose accounts she managed, pleaded guilty on Monday to the charges as part of a plea arrangement with Wake County prosecutors.
Kelly, 54, rose in front of Wake County Superior Court Judge Donald Stephens and told him she had agreed to enter the plea, which could bring a 10-year prison sentence.
It was not immediately clear whether any of the sentence would be probation.
The case stems from a criminal investigation that began last summer after Kornerstone Community Management of Garner closed its doors with no notice.
Some of the homeowners associations that Kelly’s company managed were left without access to their bank accounts, prompting a slew of complaints to the Garner Police Department and the consumer protection arm of the state Attorney General’s office.
In mid-August, investigators armed with search warrants removed 14 file cabinets containing legal documents, 55 boxes of files and computers from the Kornerstone office.
Kelly was arrested four months later and charged with 25 counts of embezzlement.
Two of the charges against Kelly were considered Class C felonies, which means the amount of money taken from the victim was greater than $100,000. Those HOAs were the Village of Aversoro and Southern Trace. In the other 23 incidents, Garner police said the sum taken was less than $100,000. In all, 27 HOAs were the victims of embezzlement, but Smith said, in two cases, the money removed had been returned before the associations discovered it missing.
Two of the HOAs were from New Hanover County. The other 23 involved were from Wake and Johnston counties.
Kelly has a history of writing bad checks. She was convicted of writing worthless checks in Wake County in 2002 and Johnston County in 2005, both misdemeanors. In both cases she was ordered to pay a fine.
Kelly’s case has illustrated a thorny path that Homeowners Associations travel when enlisting such companies to manage their funds, collect dues and enforce their HOA rules and regulations.
A real estate license is not required to manage money for a homeowners association, and many management companies do not.
For years, the N.C. Real Estate Commission and a core group of Homeowner Associations have tried to push the General Assembly to adopt laws to regulate unlicensed managers. Those attempts have not resulted in change, though.
Anne Blythe: 919-836-4948, @AnneBlythe1
Comments