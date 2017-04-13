California man charged with opioid trafficking in arrest at RDU

An ongoing drug investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a California man on opioid-trafficking charges at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Wake County sheriff’s deputies charged Umberto Altamirano, 29, with two counts of trafficking, one saying he had a drug and one saying he transported it.
The arrest came a day after RDU police had arrested a Washington state man on charges of having 9.5 pounds of marijuana with the intent to sell and distribute it and less than a month after they arrested two Raleigh women on marijuana trafficking charges for having what police said was 78 pounds of that drug.
Arrest records say that Altamirano was arrested at Terminal 2, which is where the other arrests took place.
An arrest warrant accused Altamirano of having at least 28 grams, which triggers the highest-level trafficking charge, a Class felony for which conviction carries a sentence of between 225 months and 282 months in prison. Deputies did not disclose how much was involved.
The warrant did not specify if the arrest involved one drug in the opioid family or more than one. The law puts opioids in the same category as heroin and opium.
RDU police have declined to discuss details of their arrests, including whether the people arrested were air travelers arriving at or departing from RDU or if they were there for other reasons.
They also have not disclosed where they found the drugs involved in the charges.
Officials have said that they are part of an ongoing multiagency investigation.
Records say Altamirano was arrested about noon Wednesday.
He was held on $2 million bail at the Wake County detention Center pending a court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
