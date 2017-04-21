2 men shot in Durham; police say they may have wounded each other

A man found seriously wounded in an apartment late Thursday and a man who showed up at Duke University Hospital with gunshot wounds may have been opponents in a gun fight, police said.
Officers found the man in an apartment at 24 Ridgeway Ave. in the McDougald Terrace housing complex a little after 10:30 after being alerted to shooting there, police, spokesman Wil Glenn said.
He had been shot in his left side and in both legs, police said, and his wounds were considered serious.
The second man came into the emergency room at the hospital about 20 minutes after police found the first man, Glenn said.
He had two wounds in his back, and police characterized his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators working on the case said one possibility was that the two men had shot each other.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
