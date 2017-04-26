Parent threatened to set teacher afire after squirting lighter fluid, police say

An elementary school student's mother sprayed a teacher with lighter fluid and threatened to burn the teacher and the school, according to charges filed by Durham police.
Officials said Shequella Sheala Leonard, 30, had gone to Eno Valley Elementary School on Monday for a meeting with her child’s teacher.
At one point, police said, Leonard was asked to leave the meeting.
That was when, the charges said, she took a container of lighter fluid out of her purse and squirted it on the teacher.
The fluid hit the teacher in the eyes, and medics were called to treat her.
Police arrested Leonard on Tuesday, charging her with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, malicious use of an incendiary device and communicating threats.
Leonard was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments