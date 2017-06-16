Raleigh police search for suspect in carjacking and 4 robberies

Police are searching for man suspected of robbing four businesses this week and a carjacking Friday morning.
Police say James Daniel Bloodworth, 58, fled after they tried to stop a vehicle he was driving about 9:40 a.m. Friday at South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road. Bloodworth is suspected of a carjacking two hours later at South Wilmington and East Davie streets in downtown Raleigh.
Bloodworth is also suspected in the following robberies:
▪ Circle K at 4100 Western Blvd. at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday;
▪ IBeauty at 3131 Capital Blvd. at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday;
▪ CVS at 4309 New Bern Ave. at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday;
▪ Avent Ferry Cleaners at 3209 Avent Ferry Road at 12:21 a.m. Thursday
Bloodworth might be driving a 2014 white Toyota Camry with a sticker on the lower right corner of the back window that says “NC State Mom,” according to police. That’s the vehicle from the carjacking.
He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark pants and black-rimmed glasses, police said.
Police ask anyone who sees Bloodworth to call 911.
Sarah Nagem: 919-829-4635, @sarah_nagem
Comments