James Daniel Bloodworth
James Daniel Bloodworth
James Daniel Bloodworth

Crime

June 16, 2017 2:56 PM

Raleigh police search for suspect in carjacking and 4 robberies

By Sarah Nagem

snagem@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police are searching for man suspected of robbing four businesses this week and a carjacking Friday morning.

Police say James Daniel Bloodworth, 58, fled after they tried to stop a vehicle he was driving about 9:40 a.m. Friday at South Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road. Bloodworth is suspected of a carjacking two hours later at South Wilmington and East Davie streets in downtown Raleigh.

Bloodworth is also suspected in the following robberies:

▪ Circle K at 4100 Western Blvd. at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday;

▪ IBeauty at 3131 Capital Blvd. at 11:21 a.m. Wednesday;

▪ CVS at 4309 New Bern Ave. at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday;

▪ Avent Ferry Cleaners at 3209 Avent Ferry Road at 12:21 a.m. Thursday

Bloodworth might be driving a 2014 white Toyota Camry with a sticker on the lower right corner of the back window that says “NC State Mom,” according to police. That’s the vehicle from the carjacking.

He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark pants and black-rimmed glasses, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees Bloodworth to call 911.

Sarah Nagem: 919-829-4635, @sarah_nagem

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

After five years in prison, Jason Young argues for 3rd trial in beating death of his wife

After five years in prison, Jason Young argues for 3rd trial in beating death of his wife 0:49

After five years in prison, Jason Young argues for 3rd trial in beating death of his wife

Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 5:51

Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice
The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 1:54

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos