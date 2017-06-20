Shebria Anne Kersey
Crime

June 20, 2017 9:40 AM

Holly Springs police say man was shot accidentally, but woman faces charges

By Ron Gallagher

HOLLY SPRINGS

A 22-year-old Wake County woman was arrested Tuesday evening on two misdemeanor charges after a 20-year-old man was seriously wounded in what police said was an accidental shooting at a house in Holly Springs.

Shebria Anne Kersey, who lives on Wyndfair Drive near Fuquay-Varina, was arrested at the shooting scene at 968 W. Holly Springs Road several hours after the incident.

Police charged her with discharging a firearm inside town limits and with resisting officers who were investigating what happened. She also was served with three warrants from Harnett County from 2015.

A statement issued by the town said the shooting happened in or near a vehicle that was outside the one-story brick house at the intersection of N.C. 55 and police believed it was accidental.

The shooting happened in the afternoon, the statement said. Kersey was arrested about 6:30 p.m., according to county arrest records.

Kersey was held in lieu of $18,000 bail.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572

