Holly Springs police say man was shot accidentally, but woman faces charges

A 22-year-old Wake County woman was arrested Tuesday evening on two misdemeanor charges after a 20-year-old man was seriously wounded in what police said was an accidental shooting at a house in Holly Springs.
Shebria Anne Kersey, who lives on Wyndfair Drive near Fuquay-Varina, was arrested at the shooting scene at 968 W. Holly Springs Road several hours after the incident.
Police charged her with discharging a firearm inside town limits and with resisting officers who were investigating what happened. She also was served with three warrants from Harnett County from 2015.
A statement issued by the town said the shooting happened in or near a vehicle that was outside the one-story brick house at the intersection of N.C. 55 and police believed it was accidental.
The shooting happened in the afternoon, the statement said. Kersey was arrested about 6:30 p.m., according to county arrest records.
Kersey was held in lieu of $18,000 bail.
