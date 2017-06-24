Police say man shot and killed in the Bahama Breeze parking lot was targeted

Homicide detectives continue to investigate a fatal shooting that took place about 9:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Bahama Breeze restaurant on Wake Forest Road.
Raleigh police on Saturday morning released the name of the victim, Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24.
Many people were in the parking lot at the time Lennon became the clear target of 10 or more gun shots behind the popular Caribbean eatery, police said. No one else was injured, according to police. Lennon was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We’re very fortunate we didn’t have any bystanders stuck by gunfire,” said Bill McGregor, Raleigh police watch commander. “This isn’t a parking lot at 3 in the morning when people are letting out – it was hopping at that time.”
McGregor said detectives think there was more than one shooter given the number of shots fired and other information from the investigation, which continued overnight. The timing and location of the shooting provided for multiple witnesses, he said.
“The parking lot was full with people either coming or going,” he said. “I’m sure we’ve got some pretty good leads we’re working right now.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments