Missing RDU employee spotted at gas station that afternoon

A woman reported missing from Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday was seen at a gas station in Wake Forest later that afternoon and did not appear to be in any trouble, airport officials said Thursday.
Allison Christine Cope of Raleigh took a break from her job at a Starbucks in the ticketing lobby of RDU’s Terminal 2 at about 3 p.m. Monday and did not return. She was reported missing to RDU police at 7 p.m.
Airport police now say she was seen on surveillance video at the Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at about 4:15 p.m. Monday. Police say they have thoroughly reviewed the video and found no evidence that Cope was under any distress.
RDU police also say they have uncovered no evidence that a crime occurred in connection with Cope’s disappearance. Police continue to ask for any information about her whereabouts, and ask anyone who knows to contact their local police or sheriff’s office.
Cope is described as a white woman in her mid-20s with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, airport officials said. She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo, blue jeans and black shoes.
RDU officials said Cope drives a silver, 2014 Ford Fusion with North Carolina plate EHA 2271. The car, officials said, has a “Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue” sticker in the back window.
