Man got more than $150,000 via false workers’ comp claims, state charges

A Raleigh man faces charges from a state investigator that he scammed two insurance companies for more than $150,000 with workers’ compensation claims based on policies issued to nonexistent employers.
Police arrested Gregory Lamont Pettiford, 48, who lives on Saviour Street, on Friday night, records show.
Gerald Stephens, an investigator for the North Carolina Industrial Commission, swore out warrants June 20 charging Pettiford with one count of obtaining property worth more than $100,000 by false pretense, one count of obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of misrepresentation.
All four charges are felonies.
According to the warrants, Pettiford got $123,339 from Continental Insurance Co. by “obtaining a workers’ compensation insurance policy for an organization which does not exist.” The money came “in benefits and/or [a] settlement agreement.”
That went on between June 11, 2015, and last Nov. 21, the charges said.
The Hartford Insurance Co. was taken for $33,971 in temporary disability benefits and medical and expense benefits under a policy issued to a nonexistent company, one warrant alleged.
The Hartford case went from Jan. 13 to Nov. 21 last year, the charges said.
The warrants did not give the names of the nonexistent company or say who got the insurers to issue the policies.
Pettiford was held over the weekend in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
