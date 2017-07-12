Scammer using State Bureau of Investigation phone number in fraud scheme

Even the state’s top investigative agency isn’t immune to those sketchy phone number spoofing scams.
State Bureau of Investigation leaders say someone is using the bureau’s main phone number, 919-662-4500, to scam people out of money.
The SBI primarily provides criminal investigation assistance to local law enforcement and has jurisdiction in a number of other areas, such as arson, gambling, and certain crimes against children.
But like others involved in similar scams, the SBI says it would never ask for money from a private citizen.
“Unfortunately there is no way to prevent spoofing of a phone number,” said SBI Assistant Director Chris Laws. “In the event you receive such a call, simply hang up.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments