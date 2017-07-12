State Bureau of Investigation leaders say someone is using the bureau’s main phone number to scam people out of money.
State Bureau of Investigation leaders say someone is using the bureau’s main phone number to scam people out of money. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
State Bureau of Investigation leaders say someone is using the bureau’s main phone number to scam people out of money. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Crime

July 12, 2017 8:56 AM

Scammer using State Bureau of Investigation phone number in fraud scheme

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

Even the state’s top investigative agency isn’t immune to those sketchy phone number spoofing scams.

State Bureau of Investigation leaders say someone is using the bureau’s main phone number, 919-662-4500, to scam people out of money.

The SBI primarily provides criminal investigation assistance to local law enforcement and has jurisdiction in a number of other areas, such as arson, gambling, and certain crimes against children.

But like others involved in similar scams, the SBI says it would never ask for money from a private citizen.

“Unfortunately there is no way to prevent spoofing of a phone number,” said SBI Assistant Director Chris Laws. “In the event you receive such a call, simply hang up.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant

Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant 3:58

Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant
Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building 2:56

Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building
Kenneth Edward Watts,16, arraigned on murder charge after July 4th shootings 1:18

Kenneth Edward Watts,16, arraigned on murder charge after July 4th shootings

View More Video