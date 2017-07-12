Here’s how to learn about Raleigh’s police body camera policy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:58 Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant Pause 2:56 Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building 1:12 Raleigh teen charged in Fourth of July murder has first court appearance 1:18 Kenneth Edward Watts,16, arraigned on murder charge after July 4th shootings 1:14 Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released 0:37 See what remains as fire guts a Wake County school bus 1:19 Fireworks light up the skies over downtown Raleigh on the Fourth of July 3:05 A coffee run turns into slow-speed chase with an 81 year old 5:24 Dramatic video released from bus shootout 0:46 Missing RDU Starbucks employee 'found alive' in Virginia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body-and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “ab Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body-and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “ab Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department