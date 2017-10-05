ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE FILE PHOTO
A prison officer forced an inmate to perform oral sex. Now, he’s the one locked up.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

October 05, 2017 1:08 PM

A former correctional officer will spend a year in jail and five years of supervised release for sexually abusing a female inmate at the federal prison in Butner.

U.S. District Judge Louis Flanagan sentenced 46-year-old Calvin Terrance Davis of Spring Lake to 13 months in prison and the five years of supervision Thursday morning.

Davis was charged in May and pleaded guilty in June to one count of criminal sexual abuse of a ward, according to a news release from the Eastern North Carolina district of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An inmate of the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner reported to prison staff that Davis forced her to perform oral sex on him while Davis was serving as a correctional officer in May 2016.

Investigators sent clothing collected from the victim to the FBI processing lab and found semen that a DNA test later matched to Davis, according to the report.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

