Teen decapitates a puppy, chokes his girlfriend in Fayetteville, officials say

A teen arrested Monday faces charges of assault and animal cruelty for choking his girlfriend and cutting off a puppy’s head at his Fayetteville home, officials said.
Antonio Hollywood Campbell, 18, is also charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction related to a sawed-off shotgun detectives found inside the Gillespie Street residence.
Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday said Campbell’s girlfriend, Jordon Stevens, alerted deputies that she had been to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with neck pains from being choked by Campbell.
Stevens told officials Campbell became violent after accusing her of talking to other men, pushing her onto a bed and squeezing her around the neck with both hands to the point that she could not breathe and lost vision, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
Stevens also told officials Campbell became mad a few weeks ago, telling her, “Well if you ain’t gonna be with me, then I am going to kill the dog” – before beheading a puppy.
Officials say Campbell tied a leash around the puppy’s neck and swung the animal in the air. He also tied the leash to the back of a vehicle and dragged the puppy a short distance before he placed the dog between two cinder blocks and cut off its head with a hatchet, the report said.
Wright said detectives located a cinder block, hatchet and the remains of the puppy as they carried out a search of Campbell’s residence.
A judge on Monday set Campbell’s bond at $137,500.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments