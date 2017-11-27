Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted from Jacksonville

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Mariah Kay Woods, 3, who was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.
Woods is a 3-year-old white female, about 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
The Amber Alert listed an address: 2405-7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113 or call 911.
