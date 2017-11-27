Crime

Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl abducted from Jacksonville

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 27, 2017 11:50 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSONVILLE

Onslow County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Mariah Kay Woods, 3, who was allegedly abducted in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday.

Woods is a 3-year-old white female, about 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 30 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Amber Alert listed an address: 2405-7 Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff at 910-455-3113 or call 911.

