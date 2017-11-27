Bail increased for teen suspected of crashing Jaguar into Raleigh home and killing a man

More Videos 1:01 Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting Pause 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life" 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 2:40 What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 0:18 ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse 2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 1:04 Epic Games going after video game cheaters 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 1:29 'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and killing a man Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya, 19, makes his first court appearance Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center. A Wake County District Court judge Monday increased the bail for a 19-year-old man charged with being behind the wheel of a early model Jaguar that crashed into a house and killed a man inside of the home. Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya, 19, makes his first court appearance Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center. A Wake County District Court judge Monday increased the bail for a 19-year-old man charged with being behind the wheel of a early model Jaguar that crashed into a house and killed a man inside of the home. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Etgar Edva Bautista-Montoya, 19, makes his first court appearance Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 at the Wake County Justice Center. A Wake County District Court judge Monday increased the bail for a 19-year-old man charged with being behind the wheel of a early model Jaguar that crashed into a house and killed a man inside of the home. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com