Man found mortally wounded in northeast Raleigh shooting

A man found shot early Wednesday on Raven Road in northeast Raleigh died of his injuries, and police have ruled the case a homicide and are trying to identify who did it.
Officials said officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Raven Road after dispatchers got a report that shots had been heard there.
The 31-year-old man they found wounded was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but he died there, a statement from police said.
They did not release the man’s name immediately.
Detectives asked anyone with information about what happened to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP (4357) or go to the CrimeStoppers website to find out how to help with an email or text message.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
