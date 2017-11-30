Officials probing missing Jacksonville girl’s family around time of her disappearance

Investigators are still trying to build a better timeline around the point 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods went missing from her Jacksonville home Monday.

With the search entering its fourth day Thursday, officials have asked for any information people may have regarding members of Woods’ immediate family the day before and the day of her disappearance.

“It is crucial that we have a detailed timeline to help us find Mariah,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday evening. “We are still asking anyone that came into contact with members of Mariah’s immediate family on Sunday, November 26th through Monday, November 27th to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.”

Woods is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, about 2-foot-9 weighing about 30 pounds.

Photos of Mariah Kay Woods. FBI

Woods was allegedly abducted from a home on the 2400 block of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday, when she was reported missing. She was last seen when her mother put her to bed around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Charlotte Division of the FBI.

THE LATEST: Several devices are in the yard around Mariah Woods' home today. They appear to be some sort of scanners taking photos of the scene. pic.twitter.com/gVnHROQDGo — NewsChannel 12 (@wcti12) November 30, 2017

In three days, the search for Woods covered hundreds of acres of Onslow County by foot, air, and with K9 units, the statement said.

More than 225 members of 14 local, state, and federal agencies have conducted nearly 100 interviews, and have followed more than 140 leads. Among them are the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team and Team Adam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“When times like this happens, God’s people come together,” Rick Hamilton said. https://t.co/b9hxnOnIvI — The Daily News (@JDNews) November 30, 2017

The child’s mother, Kristy Woods, appeared emotional in on-camera interviews Monday.

“This is my world, this is my angel,” Kristy Woods told WITN. “She was sent to me for a reason. This is my everything besides my boys, the love that I have for this girl. The bond that I have … is my life.”

Kristy Woods told WCTI on Monday that she has “a lot of thoughts and questions that (are) unanswered.”

“I mean, it’s just not making sense to me about where she could be at – who she could be with,” she said.

But Mariah’s biological father, Alex Woods, expressed doubts that his daughter was abducted, according to WCTI.

“Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” Alex Woods told the New Bern station. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

Alex Woods and his fiancé on Wednesday said a lead detective told them they are no longer suspects in the case, according to a NewsChannel 12 report.