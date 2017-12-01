Jalen Okeith Watlington
Woman shot in head in possible road rage incident, police say

December 01, 2017

BURLINGTON

Police say road rage may be what led to a woman being shot in the head in downtown Burlington on Thursday.

The victim, found in the passenger seat of a car near the intersection of North Fisher Street and West Webb Avenue, was said to be in stable condition at UNC Medical Center as of Thursday afternoon, Burlington police said in a press release.

One of two suspects in the incident has been arrested. Jalen Okeith Watlington, 21, of Burlington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle. Watlington was held under $175,000 secured bond.

Witnesses said a black Chevy Impala occupied by the shooting victim and an unharmed driver may have been involved in a road rage incident with a white Toyota Corolla occupied by two men, near Fisher and Jeffries streets.

