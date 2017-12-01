The Growing Well Child Care Center operates at this house at 5601 Neuse St. in Wake County, just east of Raleigh, NC. This tax-record photo is from March 2013.
Crime

2 women who run Wake County daycare center charged with child abuse there

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

December 01, 2017 12:13 PM

RALEIGH

Two Raleigh women face child-abuse charges involving the daycare center they operate in a house on Neuse Street, just east of the city.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nina Staten Lassiter, 33, Thursday night at her home on Massey Wood Trail in Raleigh.

Shirley Leary Staten, 69, owns the house at 5601 Neuse St. where the Growing Well Child Care Center operates, tax records show.

Staten surrendered a little before 6 a.m. Friday at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammod Road and was later freed on bond.

Chartges of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor child abuse against Staten involve an incident that happened Oct. 4, according to arrest records.

Lassiter is charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

An arrest warrant for Lassiter says that on Sept. 15, she injured a child by “jerking” him “and slamming him into a chair.” A second count says she jerked the same boy and pushed him.

Staten, who lives on Hearth Drive, turned herself in at the Wake County Detention Center a little before 6 a.m. Friday and later was freed on bond. She is expected to have a first court appearance on the felony charge on Monday.

Details of the allegations against Staten were not immediately available.

Lassiter was released Thursday night and ordered to appear in court Dec. 8.

The sheriff’s office said it could not verify whether the women are related. Both are listed as managers on filings to the Secretary of State’s office by the company that owns the business.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

